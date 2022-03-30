INDIA

Akhilesh expels leaders for anti-party activities

NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has expelled party members, including former MLC Kailash Singh, former district panchayat president of Ghazipur, Vijay Yadav, and others for opposing the party during the MLC election in Ghazipur.

A party spokesman said on Wednesday that the SP chief was uncompromising on the issue of discipline and anyone who worked against the party interests would face action.

Sources said that the expelled leaders had helped the BJP in the council polls.

20220330-091002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-MP’s relative held in spurious liquor case in UP

    ‘Compromise’ between Kerala actor, Congress fails, six surrender

    Raj: Advisor to CM launches scathing attack on Sachin Pilot

    Money earned from land sale to be use for public welfare:...