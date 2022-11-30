INDIA

Akhilesh is now ‘chhote Netaji’, says Shivpal

NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has now formally been conferred the legacy of late SP founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav, popularly known as ‘Netaji’.

Mulayam Singh’s younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Wednesday, said at an election meeting that Akhilesh should henceforth be referred to as ‘chhote Netaji’.

“I want people to refer to Akhilesh as ‘chhote Netaji’. Akhilesh and I now stand together and there should be no confusion about this. I have accepted him as my leader,” he said.

Shivpal Yadav’s statement is a major development since he was always seen as a threat to Akhilesh’s supremacy in the party and it was this that drove a wedge between them, causing a vertical split.

Shivpal and Akhilesh ironed out their differences after the demise of Mulayam Singh last month and both the leaders have been working together to ensure the victory of SP candidate Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, the seat that was earlier held by Mulayam Singh.

20221130-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN govt schools to install complaint boxes soon

    Tamil Maanila Cong urges Centre, state to reduce taxes on fuel

    Maserati Boomerang turns 50

    Pan Naga Hoho aims to make ‘chairman’ more powerful than India’s...