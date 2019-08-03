Akhilesh, Mayawati condoles death of Sushma Swaraj

Lucknow, Aug 7 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati on Wednesday condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav described Sushma Swaraj’s death as irreparable loss.

“Saddening… May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family. Sushmaji will always be remembered for efficient leadership and excellent efficiency,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also took to Twitter and wrote: “The sudden demise of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is saddening. She was not only a skilled politician and a great administrator but also a very social woman. Deepest condolence to her family members.”

Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at AIIMS in Delhi following a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

