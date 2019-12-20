Akhilesh meets Governor on Uttar Pradesh situation over CAA

Lucknow, Dec 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and sought her intervention in the situation prevailing in the state.

Informed sources here said that the SP President apprised the Governor of the deteriorating law and order situation as also on incidents of police high-handedness in the recent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

The meeting lasts about 30 minutes.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that the Chief Minister’s policy of ‘badla’ (revenge) was responsible for the loss of lives in the anti-CAA protests.

“The police can be seen in video clips breaking down cars, entering houses and damaging property. The FIR of victims is not being registered and opposition leaders are not being allowed to meet the families of the victims,” he had said.

He said that people in a democracy should have the right to disagree and his party would support those who are being targeted. He also said that the SP would forge an alliance with the people in the 2022 assembly polls.

–IANS

