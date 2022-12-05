INDIA

Akhilesh Prasad Singh appointed Bihar Cong President

Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh was appointed as as President of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday.

“Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh,

MP as the President of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with

immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President Madan Mohan Jha, MLC,” Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a former Union minister is from upper caste and was in RJD before joining Congress few years back.

Outgoing president Madan Mohan Jha had resigned after the poll debacle in the state Assembly polls.

