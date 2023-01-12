INDIA

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, released a calendar focusing on the life of party founder, late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The history of socialist movement and thinking are mentioned in the calendar.

Events related to the life of Mulayam Singh Yadav have been compiled with photographs.

The calendar is of 12 pages and has been designed by Uday Pratap Singh and Deepak Kabir.

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022 at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. He was 82..

