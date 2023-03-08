Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will begin touring Lok Sabha constituencies after the Holi festivities.

The party is planning to launch a sustained campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and will highlight its failures.

The BJP government’s failure to address issues related to farmers will be the focus of the campaign.

According to a party functionary, the party leadership will first restructure the party by reconstituting its state executive besides making fresh appointments in district units and frontal organisations.

On July 4 last year, a week after the party lost the Rampur and Azamgarh LS seats to the BJP in the by polls.

Akhilesh had dissolved the national and state executives of the party (barring the positions of the national and state presidents).

It was in January this year when the party began reorganising its structure. It first set up a new national executive that included senior leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Swami Prasad Maurya as national general secretaries.

The party is likely to reorganise its structure considering the organisational capabilities and balanced representation of different communities.

SP state spokesperson and national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, said, “After Holi, the party president will start his visits to Lok Sabha constituencies and their assembly segments. By that time, we expect the announcement of the party’s renewed organisational structure.”

Akhilesh will tour different constituencies in a phased manner.

In some constituencies in western UP, he is likely to be joined by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

