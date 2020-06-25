Akhilesh Yadav gets back into poll mode

Lucknow, June 25 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is back into the election mode and that too without stepping out of house. He has started connecting with party workers, students, friends and common people through video calls.

Yadav asks them about their problems, reminding them of the benefits of his regime and also the manner in which the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is ignoring them.

The SP chief in the past few days has made video calls to party leaders and eminent citizens in Azamgarh — his parliamentary constituency, Farrukhabad, Agra, Ghazipur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Auraiyya, Kannauj, Varanasi and Barabanki.

In Varanasi, he interacted with local weavers and discussed their problems.

“The party president has also spoken to his contacts in the USA and the UK and took feedback on issues related to coronavirus and economy,” said party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

He said Yadav also made video calls to journalists in Leh and Ladakh on Wednesday and discussed the prevailing situation there after the India-China face-off.

Akhilesh, who had been observing lockdown since March, has got back to work.

Though he is still not meeting party workers at the party office, he’s interacting with them through video links. He is collecting information from every district and making organizational changes based on the feedback.

Earlier, during the lockdown, when politics in the state was on pause, Yadav, according to sources, used his time for reading and listening to music. The SP president also kept monitoring food distribution being done by party leaders and workers.

He also spent time with father Mulayam Singh Yadav who lives at a stone’s throw distance from his house. Besides his morning and evening workouts, he spent time with wife Dimple and three children.

–IANS

amita/pcj