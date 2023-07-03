INDIA

Akhilesh Yadav meets KCR in Hyderabad

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav called on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who reached Hyderabad by a special aircraft, was received by state minister T. Srinivas Yadav at Begumpet Airport.

He later reached Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, where Chief Minister KCR welcomed him.

The two leaders were meeting over lunch.

Earlier, talking to reporters at the airport the SP leader said he would be able to comment only after meeting KCR.

He evaded all queries saying, “I will be able to comment after the meeting but all (parties) have one aim and it is to remove BJP from power.

“We all together want to remove BJP,” he said.

“I have nothing to say at the moment. When you want to remove the BJP government at the Centre, you have to find a way,” he said.

BRS had skipped the meeting of opposition parties held last month in Patna. The party leaders had said that they want people to unite and not parties.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao had said that their party doesn’t subscribe to the view that Congress or BJP have to be at the centrestage of any alliance.

The SP leader’s meeting with KCR comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated at a public meeting at Khammam that the Congress party had made it clear that it will not attend any meeting where BRS is invited.

