Akhlaq lynching: Court convicts BJP leader Sangeet Som for violating govt order

Controversial BJP leader Sangeet Som has been found guilty of allegedly defying a government order following Mohammad Akhlaq’s lynching in 2015 by a district court in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The court has imposed Rs 800 fine on him.

The former Sardhana MLA reportedly delivered an objectionable speech at Bisahda, where section 144 (prohibits public gatherings) was imposed after Akhlaq’s killing.

On September 28, 2015, 51-year-old Mohammed Akhlaq was dragged from his house and killed by a mob of 200 people on suspicion of eating beef, triggering communal tension in Bisada village.

Sangeet Som had recently created a controversy by alleging that the population of only a particular community is increasing and the Rajput community would need to take up arms in future to stop “Sar Tan Se Juda” (beheading) and terrorism threats.

Both the comments were aimed at the Muslim community, which is the largest minority group in the state.

The former MLA, known for his controversial remarks, had also targeted the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kerala and alleged that only green flags were hoisted in the yatra, and hardly any national flag was used in it.

20221014-071603

