Legends League Cricket on Tuesday announced the participation of seven more cricket greats for this season, to be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 8.

The list of confirmed players includes Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Hafeez and Monty Panesar. According to LLC statistics for players Morkel was the most successful bowler last year with 8 wickets in five matches.

Shoaib Akhtar said, “Legends League Cricket reminds me of the good old days as we were playing with some of the top legends, where the game was always intense on the field. I really loved that feeling bowling to them again in LLC.”

Morne Morkel on his participation in LLC Masters commented, “Having played both seasons, I am so excited to once again showcase my skills and talent and play some really competitive cricket. I look forward to performing well for my team at LLC Masters.”

Mohammad Hafeez commented, “I have been following all the matches in Legends League Cricket and really happy to see the kind of competitive cricket played at this level as well. Look forward to being part of the series.”

Manvender Bisla said, “I am looking forward to playing with all the legends and really thrilled to be part of LLC Masters.”

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “We are excited to host so many players in Qatar for LLC Masters. It will be a treat for the cricketing fans to see high temperatures at the cricket ground in Doha with Legends fighting for LLC Masters title.”

