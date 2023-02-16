Homegrown enterprise HRMS (Human Resource Management System) platform Akrivia HCM on Thursday announced to hire over 500 employees in 2023, with 20 per cent of the new hires will support India operations.

The new recruitments will primarily be in the engineering, Implementation and support functions, and the expertise in cutting-edge technologies like Full Stack development, Data Engineering, and DevOps will be the core eligibility lookouts for the engineering profile, according to the company.

“At Akrivia, we are facilitating this change for our customers, by consistently re-innovating every module in the Indian HR stack system. We are spreading wings across 2 new geographies and growing our customer base at a rate of 200 per cent to touch 10 lakh users by the end of 2023. And synergising with the right talent will only catalyse our growth momentum, hereon,” Rahul Varma Kalidindi, CEO and Co-Founder, Akrivia HCM, said in a statement.

“20 per cent of the new hires will support India operations, while the remaining will facilitate the company’s growth in international markets like Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar,” he added.

The announcement comes at a time when leading organisations, from global conglomerates to the celebrated startups in the country, are resorting to multiple mass layoffs to counter the ongoing economic uncertainties, said the company.

