Akshara Gowda pens emotional post after mom’s demise

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Akshara Gowda, who is mourning the loss of her mother who passed away on April 12, has penned an emotional post in her memory on Instagram.

The actress said, “The worst part about the death of someone you love is, you can’t die with them (I so wish I can)! But a part of you definitely dies with them!

“But also like my dad says, ‘A part of them lives with you!’ So, I think all the good in me is her.. all the bad is all on me!

“I still can’t believe you are gone… all the dreams you had for us, and that big smile where your eyes completely shuts!! I’ll miss it! And I hope I’ll make you proud by being a good human above all (which you wished for me)

“Have never seen or felt death so close but now this changes everything for me ! REST IN POWER !”

The actress will next be seen in a number of films including director Lingusamy’s upcoming bilingual film ‘The Warriorr’, featuring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead.

20220421-131003

