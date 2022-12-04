ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

Akshay announces OTT project and to act in film on sex education

NewsWire
0
0

Akshay Kumar brought more Bollywood star power to the Red Sea International Film Festival and the in-demand actor and producer sat down with ‘Deadline’ where he revealed his long-awaited series with Amazon will commence shooting next year.

Kumar kept details of the project under wraps but told ‘Deadline’ that the script was finished and the title (formally announced as ‘The End’) would change, with plans to begin shooting some time next year.

The project marks Kumar’s first foray into the streaming series arena and, he said, “it’s more on the science fiction” side of things with “a lot of action in it, I can say that.”

Kumar also revealed that he’s working on a film about sex education, a topic he feels is important to talk about. “I like doing social films which can make a difference, especially in my country and in anybody’s life,” he said, according to ‘Deadline’.

“I just pick up those topics and I make a film, but I make it in a very commercial way where obviously there are songs, there’s comedy, there’s drama, there’s tragedy. So, I take real stories and adapt it and cover it up with all the commercial things,” Akshay added.

He noted that while both Bollywood and Hollywood’s theatrical businesses are feeling the pinch of the post-Covid world, it was up to the industry to be smarter and work harder to get audiences back into theatres. “I think we have to try much harder than we used to do earlier, we have to try harder to get them out,” he said.

“It’s our fault,” he added. “We need to know what they want and stop blaming (the audience) for everything because a lot of people have blamed the (audiences) and are saying they don’t want to come out, but I think it’s our turn to please them and bring them out.”

20221204-125604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Days after ‘boycott’ row, Hrithik in trouble again over Zomato’s Mahakal...

    Jassie Gill: I’m honoured, blessed to have worked with Surekha Sikri

    ‘Shakuntalam’s producer updates on Dev Mohan’s first look in the epic...

    Anil Kapoor shares one of his favourite memories of Navratri