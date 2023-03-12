ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Bindra: Tamannaah, being a star, is very sweet

NewsWire
0
0

‘Kuch Toh Hai’ actor Akshay Bindra talked about his role and working experience with Tamannaah Bhatia and Aashim Gulati in the web series ‘Jee Karda’ and also shared how challenging it was for him at certain times to do intimate scenes.

He said: “My role is of a superstar who comes across with one of the main leading characters in the show. He is a very self-centred guy who only thinks about his stardom and how his flop movies take a toll on him. He happens to get involved with his therapist who he had never seen or met and when they find out their true identity, that’s where the fun begins. I auditioned for this a long time ago and all of a sudden after 6 months I get a call to meet the director and she absolutely loved my audition.”

Akshay, who is also a dancer and trained martial artist has worked in web series such as ‘Hookups and Hiccups’, ‘Four More Shots 3’, among others, shared about the idea behind the web series and said: “It delves into the lives of a close-knit group of seven childhood friends, trying to steer their way through adulthood.”

Sharing his experience working with Tamannaah and Aashim, he said: “So Aashim I know from Delhi, we had common friends, and that’s how we clicked. I did not have any particular scenes with Aashim or Tamannaah but on set, we had a chilled vibe with each other. Whenever Aashim and I meet, we have a chilled bro zone between us. Tamannaah being a star was very sweet actually when I met her for the first time. Simple and gelling in with everyone. I also recently met her on the way back from Coimbatore and we had some great long conversations about the movies and the work she and I are about to do.”

Akshay had a great shooting experience with the entire cast and he said that every moment was memorable and taught him something on the sets.

He recalled his shooting days for the web series and said: “It was a total roller coaster ride shooting with our director Arunima Sharma. I did some intimacy scenes for the first time and was nervous which was taken care of by an intimacy coordinator very well. I had some funny scenes as well where I dress up in a very unique avatar and I was in this costume which I can’t reveal but I never felt so hot and sweaty in my entire life. It was like a furnace within me and I had to wear it for 3 long hours at a stretch.”

“When I got out of it, I was drenched in my own sweat and had lost all my body water weight. My cheekbones were popping out. It was really bad but fun at the same time to shoot,” he concluded.

20230312-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tejasswi, Karan to showcase their chemistry in ‘Rula Deti Hai’

    Unanimous negativity around ‘Pushpa’ sound-related technicalities

    Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s crime thriller ‘Farzi’ drops on Feb 10

    Arjun Bijlani to B’day girl Radhika Madan: ‘Bhagwan kare teri saari...