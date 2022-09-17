ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay finds PM Modi’s ‘vision, warmth and capacity to work’ deeply inspiring

Actor Akshay Kumar has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday and he said that he finds the leader’s vision, warmth, and capacity to work “deeply inspiring”.

Akshay took to his Instagram story, where he shared a picture of himself sitting across a table with the Prime Minister. The two can be seen having a chat when the picture was clicked.

For the caption he wrote: “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work..just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring.”

Akshay then wished the Prime Minister a year full of health and happiness.

“Happy Birthday @narendramodifi. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year Ahead,” he wrote.

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

