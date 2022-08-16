ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay grooves to ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ after 28 years for ‘Selfiee’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen recreating the magic of the 1994 song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ for the upcoming film ‘Selfiee’. However, he also penned quirky birthday note for actor Saif Ali Khan, who starred in the movie alongside him 28 years ago.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared a video of him dancing to the song, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ from the film with the same name.

He captioned it: “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless. Happy Birthday, brother!”

Directed by Sameer Malkan, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ also stars Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari. The film went on to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing movies of the year and was declared a box office success at the end of its theatrical run.

Akshay and Saif have worked together in movies such as ‘Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Keemat – They Are Back’, ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’ and ‘Tashan’.

According to reports, ‘Selfiee’ also stars Emraan Haashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay will star next in ‘Ram Setu’, ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and the yet-to-titled ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake.

20220816-180004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t approve hurting religious sentiments: Cong on ‘Kaali’ poster

    Tiger Shroff gives a sneak peak into prep for his upcoming...

    Kartik begins prep for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, to reunite with Kiara

    Abhishek Rawat on playing an ideal husband in upcoming show ‘Kaamnaa’