Akshay Kelkar takes home the trophy of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 4’

‘Nima Dengzopa’ actor Akshay Kelkar has emerged as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 4’.

He has posted several pictures on his Instagram handle with the trophy. The show which premiered on October 2, 2022, was hosted by actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar. Along with the trophy, Akshay won a gold bracelet, a winning amount of Rs 15,55,000, and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

The Top five contestants on the show were Akshay Kelkar, Apurva Nemlekar, Kiran Mane, Amruta Dhongade, and Rakhi Sawant.

Akshay, who entered the house three months back was often seen grabbing eyeballs for his fights and was also reprimanded by the host for the same.

However, he remained in the limelight and was among the popular contestants and was also termed the ‘angry young man’ of the show.

Apart from him being the winner, Apurva Nemlekar became the first runner-up and Kiran Mane was the second runner-up, and Rakhi Sawant, who entered as a challenger walked away with Rs 9 lakh from the show. She also entertained the audience and remained popular throughout after her entry.

The other contestants on the show were Tejaswini Lonari, Prasad Jawade, Nikhil Rajeshirke, Samruddhi Jadhav, Yogesh Jadhav, Amruta Deshmukh, Yashashri Masurkar, Vikas Sawant, Megha Ghadge, Trishul Marathe, Ruchira Jadhav, and Rohit Shinde, among others.

‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ actress Snehlata Vasaikar entered as a wild card contestant on the show. The grand finale witnessed performances by the contestants and also celebrities.

