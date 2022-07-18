Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s movie, ‘Selfiee’ has a release date and it is set for February 2023.

A month or so ago, as per reports, the director of the movie, Raj Mehta, had claimed that nearly 90 percent of the movie had been shot. ‘Selfiee’ is the first collaboration between Emraan and Akshay and besides these two the movie also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

There was a discussion a while ago about whether the makers of ‘Selfiee’ will be opting for a theatrical release or if they would be skipping theatrical release and going for a direct to digital release.

However, the producers of the movie, Prithviraj Productions, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Magic Frames have announced that the movie will release on February 24, 2023. Further, the makers also announced that the movie will release in theatres before premiering on OTT.

The movie is said to be a drama-comedy and it is being directed by Raj Mehta who has had two previous successes in ‘Good Newwz’ and more recently in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The producers attached to this project include, the late Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Listin Stephen and Apoorva Mehta. ‘Selfiee’ is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie, ‘Driving License’. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has other movies lined up, the latest one, which will release on August 11, 2022 is ‘Raksha Bandhan’.