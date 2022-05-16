Akshay Kumar was all geared up to walk the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival about to commence this week in France.

He was one among many Indian celebrities who were said to be part of India’s delegation who would walk the red carpet on May 17, 2022.

The delegation will be led by Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting. However, it has been reported that Akshay Kumar will no longer be going to Cannes. This is because Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 three days before he was about to walk the red carpet at the film festival.

On Saturday, May 14, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and shared, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.”

The other celebrities who will walking the red carpet with the Union Minister include, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, A.R. Rahman, Tamannaah Bhatia, and R Madhavan. Actor Hina Khan will also be coming back to Cannes for the second time – her Cannes debut happened in 2019. This year, Hina Khan is attending the festival for the poster launch of her Indo-English movie, ‘Country of Blind’.

R. Madhavan too is attending the festival for his movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which will have a grand world premiere on May 19, 2022 to celebrate India being the official Country of Honour at Cannes Market for 2022.