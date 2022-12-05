ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar could return to ‘Hera Pheri’ universe as Raju

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who did not have a very successful year at the movies, may well be returning to the ‘Hera Pheri’ universe. Earlier, it was widely reported in the media that the superstar had left the franchise after the film’s producer and he could not reach a common ground.

Following Akshay’s exit, Kartik Aaryan, who delivered superhit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ earlier this year, was brought into the film – a development which was confirmed by the film’s very own Babu bhaiyya – Paresh Rawal on Twitter.

The development led to a huge uproar on social media and rightly so because the franchise is one of the pillars of Hindi cinema in the comedy genre.

As per a media report, the film’s producer Firoz Nadiadwala has re-initiated the conversations with Akshay Kumar, who recently graced the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The producer agreed that Akshay’s character of Raju is what makes the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise so special along with his fellow actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

While earlier it was speculated in the media that the disagreement was over Akshay’s remuneration in the film, the recent media reports states that the differences between the producer and the actor were majorly because of the script as Akshay wanted nothing but the best for the franchise which the team has built with so much love and passion.

The news has left Akshay Kumar fans expressing their happiness on social media as #HeraPheri3 is trending big time on Twitter.

The franchise ‘Hera Pheri’ consists of two films – ‘Hera Pheri’ (directed by Priyadarshan) and ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (directed by the writer of ‘Hera Pheri’ – Neeraj Vora). Over the years, both the films have gained a cult status, and also rule the social media as their frames and dialogues constitute a majority of memes.

20221205-173202

