Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen dancing in a red lehenga as he was performing alongside Nora Fatehi in Atlanta.

Akshay and Nora are touring the US with his The Entertainers tour. A clip has been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

The video shows Akshay starting his act by donning a red lehenga over his black outfit. He is joined by Nora in a short red shimmery outfit, he removes the lehenga to step out in a shimmery black blazer and black pants. The two are seen dancing on ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, from his film ‘Selfiee’.

‘Selfiee’ is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, ‘Driving Licence’, the film revolves around a rivalry between an RTO Inspector and a prominent actor.

20230304-133803

