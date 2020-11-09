Akshay Kumar dons red bindi to promote ‘Laxmii’, draws flak from netizens

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday faced flak from a section of netizens after he posted a photo that shows him wearing a red bindi on the forehead. The actor had used a filter on social media to render the effect.

The action was meant as a promotional stunt for his upcoming film “Laxmii”, but it did not go down well with a section of netizens who found it “cheap”.

Maine toh laga li hai pyaar aur samanta ki Laal Bindi. Now it's your turn to join me using 'Ab Hamari Baari Hai' filter on Instagram as a symbol of love and acceptance for the third gender!



Filter: https://t.co/so6ZClYup9 pic.twitter.com/VN2IDpolVD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 7, 2020

In a black and white photograph he posted on his verified Instagram and Twitter accounts, Akshay sports a big red bindi. “Maine toh laga li hai pyaar aur samanta ki Laal Bindi (I have worn the red bindi as a mark of love and equality). Now it’s your turn to join me using ‘Ab Hamari Baari Hai’ filter on Instagram as a symbol of love and acceptance for the third gender!”

Social media users, however, were not entirely happy.

“Doing this cheap stunt for promotion of upcoming film makes us to eliminate u from list of ppl whose movies we will see !!! not gonna watch any of your project in future,” a user wrote.

“Ideally if you wanted to showcase love and acceptance, it would have been great if the third gender actors were acting and promoted in the movie. I hardly know a third gender actor successful in Hindi film industry. Instead of becoming third gender ourselves and generalising it, it will be better if Hindi Film industry give them an opportunity as actors and empower themselves,” suggested another user.

Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_Lawrence who’s been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii 🙏🏻 Now it’s over to you guys, #LaxmiiStreamingToday from 7.05 pm only on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/zszpDSM9qe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 9, 2020

“Oh is it nice to use people for your benefits… U know the nerve of people but hey this time u will miserably fail I assume,” wrote another user.

“Faltu ke promotion kyun kar rahe ho sirji jab theatre mein aa hi nahi rahi yeh film? (Why are you even promoting this film when it is not even releasing on the theatres?)” asked another user.

Similar comments followed. However, a few fans of the actor used the filter to click their photographs and share it in the comments section of the tweet.

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor, who is also a part of the forthcoming film, shared a picture of himself on his verified Twitter account using the same filter.