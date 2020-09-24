Canindia News

Akshay Kumar’s episode of ‘Into The Wild’ with Bear Grylls makes television history

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television.

The recent episode of British adventurer Bear Grylls’ show “Into The Wild” featuring Akshay has emerged as the second most-watched television show in the history of the infotainment genre in India.

The show had garnered a huge buzz on social media, with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals and delivering 2.9 billion impressions. About 1.1 crore people watched its premiere on Discovery Network channels. Almost 2.6 crore people watched the show in the first week across Discovery Network channels (original + repeats).

Akshay shot for the episode at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January this year.

Before Akshay, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Bear Gryll’s show.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Akshay, Sara, Dhanush to resume ‘Atrangi Re’ shoot in October

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dies at 49

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Akshay Kumar takes time out to visit the Gurudwara in UK amid ‘Bellbottom’ shoot

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More