Canindia News

Akshay Kumar gets nod to shoot in Ayodhya for ‘Ram Setu’: Reports

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Actor Akshay Kumar will reportedly shoot his next film, Ram Setu, in Ayodhya after getting permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

The actor had met the UP Chief Minister for dinner at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday night, according to a government spokesman. The Chief Minister appreciated Akshay’s efforts in making films with social messages.

The actor on his part had lauded the steps being taken by the Yogi Adityanath government to promote filmmaking in Uttar Pradesh. 

Akshay had announced his new project titled Ram Setu in November during Diwali.

“This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt — #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali,” he had tweeted.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was the first Bollywood to release in theatres since the lockdown.

Ram Setu is backed by Akshay’s production house.

–IANS

nn/vnc

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Digital December: Movie buffs have a lot to watch out for on OTT

CanIndia New Wire Service

Elizabeth Debicki: Difficult resisting society pressure to look a certain way

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Mulan’ director Niki Caro calls action sequences in the film ‘explosive’

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Mulan’ director Niki Caro calls action sequences in the film ‘explosive’

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Mulan’ director Niki Caro calls action sequences in the film ‘explosive’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Isla Fisher: Lot of the fairytales are offensive

CanIndia New Wire Service

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter war takes ugly turn

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Discovery gets into OTT content creation in India

CanIndia New Wire Service

Neena Gupta, Kalki Koechlin to co-star in their first international film ‘Goldfish’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested