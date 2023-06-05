ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar greeted with loud cheers in Delhi’s Jama Masjid area

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar was seen at Jama Masjid in Delhi as he is shooting for his upcoming film.

A video is doing the rounds on social media on Monday, where the actor, who is dressed in grey shirt and dark blue pants paired with sunglasses, was pictured near Jama Masjid.

He was greeted with loud cheers and whistles as a sea of fans were seen at the location to get a glimpse of the actor.

As he was seen coming out of an old building, Akshay waved at his fans and also did the namaste gesture while walking towards his car. He was surrounded by security to took him to his car.

Reportedly, Akshay is filming his next titled ‘Shankara’, for which he even travelled to Uttarakhand.

The actor has a long list of films in his kitty. He has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2’, ‘OMG: Oh My God 2’, remake of ‘Soorarai Potturu’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ among many others.

20230605-161003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rohit K. Verma hits back at friend Nisha Rawal’s trollers

    BTS pics from ‘Sam Bahadur’ show film’s team down to serious...

    Binaiferr Kohli’s take on evolution of women characters on TV

    Vineet Kumar Singh reveals why he gravitates towards dark, intense characters