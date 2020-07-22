Why Akshay Kumar is a ‘hero in the truest sense’ of the word

Talking about her role in “Laxmmi Bomb”, which will directly go to a digital platform, she said: “Although my character in the film has limited presence, it will have a lasting impact on the audience.”

Amika is also a trained singer. At the age of nine, she had participated in a singing-based reality show. She had even sung in the Mahie Gill-Nana Patekar film, “Wedding Anniversary”.

“After being a singer, I realised that I could try acting. I was very fascinated by the television industry right from the time I participated in a singing reality show. I admit that I came to Mumbai with the goal of being a singer, but acting drew me towards it. ‘Udaan’ gave a boost to my confidence and motivated me to go for more,” she said.