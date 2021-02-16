Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar expressed condolence over actor Sandeep Nahar’s death with a tweet on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sandeep’s last post, along with his last video, has been deleted from his Facebook page. Sandeep was reportedly found hanging in his bedroom.

Akshay, who had worked with Sandeep in the film Kesari, tweeted: “Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul.”

While on Sandeep’s post, Mumbai police are reportedly investigating the matter. Sandeep had also uploaded a video along with the post talking about stress in career and marriage.

Sandeep, who has worked in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari, had written in his long post: “I would’ve died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn’t. I now have nowhere to go. I don’t know what awaits me after I take this step, but I’ve been through hell in this life. I have only one request, after I am gone, please don’t say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated.”

According to police authorities, the actor was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife and her friends. They rushed him to a hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival.

–IANS

