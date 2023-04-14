ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister’s tweet about punctuality

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in ‘OMG 2’, responded to Nagaland’s Minister of Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along, who said that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar’s punctuality.

A few days back, Temjen had gone to attend an event where Akshay reached earlier than everyone else. The Minister shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar since the actor is known to be punctual. He tweeted a picture of himself from the event as he wrote: “Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar!”

Akshay replied to the post and wrote: “Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna.”

After this, Temjen Imna Along took to his Twitter to share another hilarious tweet in his classic style. Replying to the tweet, he mentioned that he is also a follower of Akshay Kumar’s fitness, however, he finds it difficult to exercise.

