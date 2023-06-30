INDIA

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh to return with ‘Housefull 5’, book Diwali 2024 release

The hit comedy franchise ‘Housefull’ is set to return with its fifth installment. The film will be released in theatres during Diwali, 2024.

With this, ‘Housefull’ has become the first Bollywood franchise to have five installments. The upcoming installment stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the two actors who have been a constant in the series. The makers will soon make other additions to the cast.

Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar, officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film. He wrote in the caption, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y’all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani.”

The film, which will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will soon go into production and is anticipated to bring a comedy that will leave the larger audience in stitches.

‘Housefull 5’ will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

