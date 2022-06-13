Akshay Kumar is tireless when it comes to working in movies. Unlike his peers who have slowed down and only work on one or two movies a year, Akshay Kumar is still the most visible actor with nearly 4 to 5 movie releases each year.

As per latest reports, the actor has signed up for yet another movie, that too with Dharma Productions – this time it is for a biopic. He is already starring in Dharma’s upcoming movie, ‘Selfiee’, which also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Akshay’s latest project with Dharma is the biopic of pre-independence era lawyer C. Sankaran and the latest buzz is that the movie will start production in early 2023.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, “Akshay had been the first choice for the film ever since the announcement was made, but he had not done the paperwork back in the day. But all the formalities are now closed, and Akshay is officially a part of this film, set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Baugh massacre. He will be seen as a lawyer from the pre-independence era.”

Akshay Kumar is quite excited about this project and since he is a Punjabi himself, he believes this story needs to reach the masses. The movie will be directed by Karan Tyagi. The source also added, “The makers have locked Ananya Panday as the female lead. Before one tries to spin in another controversy around age gap, the two are not romantically paired in the film. In-fact, it’s the role of a mentor and protegee for Akshay and Ananya.”

This movie has been adapted from the book, ‘The case that shook the Empire’ and it will showcase the legal battle between C. Sankaran and the British Raj, which Sankaran fought to ensure that a massacre like Jallianwala Bagh never ever happens.

This movie marks Akshay Kumar’s fourth collaboration with Dharma, the previous three movies being, ‘Good Newzz’, ‘Kersari’ and ‘Selfiee’.

