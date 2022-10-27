Action star Akshay Kumar attended a Kudo tournament, where he stunned all as he showcased his strength by breaking thick bricks with a hammer.

During Diwali celebrations, Akshay took out time for his annual Kudo tournament hosted in Surat, Gujarat.

He took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he was seen breaking bricks with a hammer.

For the caption, he wrote: “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning.”

“I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year.”

