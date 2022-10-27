ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar smashes bricks at Kudo tournament

NewsWire
0
0

Action star Akshay Kumar attended a Kudo tournament, where he stunned all as he showcased his strength by breaking thick bricks with a hammer.

During Diwali celebrations, Akshay took out time for his annual Kudo tournament hosted in Surat, Gujarat.

He took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he was seen breaking bricks with a hammer.

For the caption, he wrote: “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning.”

“I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year.”

20221027-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan digs into papad-rice at a roadside stall at 2...

    Spotify launches exclusive ‘Money Heist’ destination with Netflix

    Aishwarya Rai: “I braved and stepped out for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, but...

    Varun Jain: ‘India’s farms are kingdoms of knowledge’