Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer psychological crime thriller ‘Cuttputlli’ has become the most viewed film of 2022.

According to a report by media consulting firm Ormax, Disney+ Hotstar led the most streamed movies and series list for year 2022, with Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Cuttputlli’ ruling the pack.

‘Cuttputlli’, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, was the most watched original Hindi film with 26.9 million views. The film also stars Sargun Mehta, Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh and Hrishita Bhatt.

With the help of solid backers, such as Pooja Entertainment, a pioneer in ground-breaking content creations, Disney+ Hotstar was able to lead the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022, according to a report by Ormax.

The platform streamed seven out of the top 15 most-watched original shows and films, and Cuttputlli is leading the list.

In 2023, Pooja Entertainments has ‘Ganapath’, ‘Capsule Gill’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and ‘Karna’ lined up.

20230112-145802