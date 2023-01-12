ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Cuttputlli’ becomes the most watched film in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer psychological crime thriller ‘Cuttputlli’ has become the most viewed film of 2022.

According to a report by media consulting firm Ormax, Disney+ Hotstar led the most streamed movies and series list for year 2022, with Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Cuttputlli’ ruling the pack.

‘Cuttputlli’, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, was the most watched original Hindi film with 26.9 million views. The film also stars Sargun Mehta, Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh and Hrishita Bhatt.

With the help of solid backers, such as Pooja Entertainment, a pioneer in ground-breaking content creations, Disney+ Hotstar was able to lead the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022, according to a report by Ormax.

The platform streamed seven out of the top 15 most-watched original shows and films, and Cuttputlli is leading the list.

In 2023, Pooja Entertainments has ‘Ganapath’, ‘Capsule Gill’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and ‘Karna’ lined up.

20230112-145802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahesh Babu’s daughter stars in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ song video song

    Malayalam film star Joju George, Congress workers clash

    Kangana down with dengue, yet ’empowered by spirit of national celebration’

    Varun Dhawan on South movies’ box office success: “7-8 major flops...