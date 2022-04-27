Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Selfiee’ went on floors in March this year. In less than a month and a half, director Raj Mehta announced today that he has finished filming the first schedule of the movie.

‘Selfiee’, a comedy-drama which also stars Diana Penty and Nushrat Baruccha is the remake of a 2019 Malayalam movie called ‘Driving License’. The Malayalam movie starred Prithviraj Sivakumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj Mehta posted a series of pictures with his cast and crew and thanked them for completing a “difficult schedule without any major hiccups”. The first schedule of the movie took place in Bhopal, India.

The director wrote, “What a schedule! 90 per cent of the film is done! A director is as good as his team, and was truly blessed to have a team that pulled off this fairly difficult schedule without any major hiccups! Have thanked the cast enough, it’s time to thank the backbone…the crew.”

He continued, “Everyone else on the crew that’s spent the last two months away from home for this film and gave it their all…thank you! And lastly, Bhopal…until next time! So many memories of this schedule, but for now… it’s a wrap! #Gratitude.”

The original Malayalam film was directed by Lal Jr. with a script penned by Sachy. The movie revolved around a superstar played by Prithviraj Sivakumaran who was famous for his driving skills but ends up losing his license. But this seemingly small problem spirals out of control when he locks horns with a motor inspector played by Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is a fan of the super star. ‘Selfiee’ is scheduled for a December 2022 release.