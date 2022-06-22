Akshay Kumar’s next release ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is set to release in cinemas on August 11. As per the makers August 11 release made sense as this is the date that the festival of Raksha Bandhan falls on this year.

The instant connect with the movie for Indian audience is immediate with a release date of August 11. However, they have a big clash at the box office because Aamir Khan’s most awaited release, the big budget remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ – ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also releases in cinemas on the same date.

While Aamir Khan already launched the first trailer of his newest saga with much fanfare and pomp during the IPL finals in May end; Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ trailer was released only yesterday, June 22, at an event with all the cast members present.

Watch the trailer here:

During the trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar was asked about the clash that ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will have with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as both movies release in cinemas on August 11. He responded, saying, “It’s not a clash but two films coming together. It’s a big day. Chuttiyan hai, Rakshabandhan ka waqt hai. Covid ke wajah se filmein release nahi hui. Bahut saari filmein abhi bhi padi hui hai, wait kar rahein hai ki kab theatre pe lagegi. Toh yeh ek natural thing hai ki ek hafte ke andhar do filmein aana. (It’s a holiday, it is Rakshabandhan. Because of Covid many films are still pending. Many films are still waiting in line to be released in theatres. So, it is a natural thing for two films to release within the same week).

Akshay Kumar also added, “I wouldn’t say we are clashing! We are trying to get our films to people and I hope both films have a good run.”

Akshay Kumar’s movie stars Bhumi Pedhnekar as the female lead while ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ reunites Aamir Khan with his ‘3 Idiots’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is a wholesome family entertainer, which going by the name and trailer is about a brother’s journey towards getting his four sisters married and settled so he can tie the knot with the love of his life.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, on the other hand is a remake of the Tom Hanks classic, ‘Forrest Gump’, a heartwarming tale of a “different” man and his interesting journey of navigating through his emotions, his life, love and the world around him.

