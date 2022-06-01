ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar, team 'Samrat Prithviraj' pay visit to Somnath Temple

Akshay Kumar, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, recently paid respects at the historic Somnath Temple along with his co-star Manushi Chhillar and the film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, as a mark of salute to Prithviraj Chauhan’s spirit, bravery and sacrifice to protect India’s freedom.

The team also performed puja at Somnath Temple.

Carrying Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag, they honoured the brave warrior who happens to be the last Hindu ‘samrat’ of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, “It was a really touching moment to perform the puja at Somnath temple today. We kept Samrat Prithviraj’s flag during this puja and also offered all the necessary things that all Hindu Pujas have during this process.”

“It was incredible to witness the puja with our eyes and we also offered milk on the Somnath Jyotirlinga. We only took a very small amount of milk necessary for the offering and distributed it as ‘bhog’ to the underprivileged post our Puja. This is an experience of a lifetime for us”, he added.

The spokesperson from the Somnath Temple, Vijay Chavada, General Manager Shree Somnath Trust, informed that the team kept Samrat Prithviraj’s flag during this puja and also worshipped the Somnath Temple flag.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’, which is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role as he plays the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

It also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved princess Sanyogita. The film, a YRF production, is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

20220601-155603

