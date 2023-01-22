ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff commence shooting for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have started shooting for their upcoming action-entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Having shared his excitement about the Mahurat shot, producer Vashu Bhagnani posted pictures on Instagram and captioned it: “After 25 years, we gear up to return with our most successful franchise ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’!”

“It was special then and it is even more special now with two exceptional Super Stars leading the title @akshaykumar and @tigerjackieshroff- and now with @therealprithvi also on board – directed by @alia bbaszafar together we will recreate a brand new Avataar of BMCM ! Need ur blessings and good wishes as we begin Shoot !!”

The film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from the Mahurat and captioned it: “After months of toiling, dreaming and strategising, we are ready to begin this massive ambitious journey. Truly humbled and honoured to stand alongside my ‘Bade’ and ‘Chhote’ without their nod my dream to achieve this wouldn’t have come true. I’m overwhelmed and it’s a moment of immense pride and joy for us at Pooja Entertainment. Love, adore and respect these two and I can’t wait for the audiences to see what we have in store.”

“Wouldn’t have been possible without our captain Ali Abbas Zafar! He is ready to now bestow his magic on ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’, our biggest and most ambitious project! So thankful to my Dad for believing and backing us and to my entire team and everybody associated with this film. Can’t wait to roll on this one.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in December 2023

