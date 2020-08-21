Canindia News

Akshay Kumar joins Bear Grylls for ‘Into the Wild’ episode

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE08

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will soon embark on a wild trip with TV host and adventurer Bear Grylls.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay is the next icon to feature in an upcoming episode of the show “Into The Wild With Bear Grylls”.

Akshay shared the news on social media, with a motion poster of his episode.

“You thinking I mad but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls,” he captioned the picture.

In the teaser, the actor and the host are seen in a jungle environment, swinging towards each other on ropes.

The special episode will premiere on September 11 on Discovery+, and September 14 on Discovery channel.

The show features Bear Grylls taking prominent stars on 48-hour journeys into the wild, where they are faced with inhospitable conditions.

In 2019, PM Narendra Modi had joined Grylls for a special episode of the adventure-survival series as they visited and shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Later, Rajinikanth and Grylls explored Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. They shot for the episode for six hours in a day in the forest area.

At the moment, Akshay is currently in the UK, where he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film, “BellBottom”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Power couple Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar indulge in friendly banter

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Twinkle Khanna’s garden is filled with all kinds of Fantastic Beasts

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Manushi Chhillar reveals she is a closet chess fanatic

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More