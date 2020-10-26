Canindia News

Akshay Kumar tweets Fau-G teaser, gamers not impressed

Almost a month after it was announced, actor Akshay Kumar has tweeted a teaser for Indian alternative to the banned PUBG called Fau-G, on the occasion of Vijaydashami. Pretty soon #FAUGteaser was trending on Twitter with plenty of opinions and memes on the new multiplayer battle royale game.

The teaser is based on Sino-Indian clash at Galwan Valley and shows army personnel from both sides engaged in a duel in which the Indian side emerges victorious. The clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in June resulted in a ban on multiple Chinese apps, including TikTok and PUBG, by the Indian government.

The video, that is around a minute-long, shows the soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat and reveals nothing else about the game or gameplay.


On social media, while some that cheered the teaser, others said it didn’t seem to match up to other alternatives to PUBG.
Despite allegations that the game has been developed to capitalise on the ban on PUBG, the makers of FAU-G had said that the project was already in the pipeline before the ban was imposed.

