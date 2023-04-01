ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar uses his own meme for ‘prank’ video on April Fool’s Day

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood’s Khiladi star Akshay Kumar is known for his prank and this time he took it a notch higher by using his own meme for a prank video on April Fool’s Day.

Akshay took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of pranking his clothing brand FORCE IX’s co-founder Manish Mandhana. However, what caught the eye was the ending of the clip, where he shared a glimpse of his character Bunty from the film ‘Bhagam Bhag’.

The video, which seems to have been shot inside a studio, shows Akshay and the crew members of his clothing brand. In the clip, Akshay lifts up Mandhana with his arms, however, the impossible task is done by help, which the co-founder is not aware of.

Akshay then asked Manish to lift him in the same manner, asking him to take all the weight on his arms. When Manish failed to do so and said it was difficult, Akshay did the task twice and Mandhana was impressed with Akshay’s “impossible” strength.

The entire unit was seen chuckling as Mandhana seemed confused.

Akshay captioned the clip: “Here’s some prank inspo for you all to try today. Tell me how it went. April Fool’s Day.”

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He also has ‘OMG 2’, Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Capsule Gill’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

20230401-161007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES
    jai-bhim

    ‘Jai Bhim’ most searched movie of 2021 in India, Shershaah ranks...

    Grateful for having done ‘Goodbye’ with Big B, says Rashmika Mandanna

    Colourful Holi bash on the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

    Akshay-Vaani waltz their way into Instagrammers’ hearts