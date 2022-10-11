ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Kumar wishes Big B, calls him an inspiration for an entire generation

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, the veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday and birthday wishes are pouring in from all possible directions for the screen legend. Superstar Akshay Kumar is the latest to take to his social media to wish Big B on his special day.

Akshay shared a throwback picture of himself in the company of his ‘Family’ co-star. Akshay wrote in the caption: “Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films.”

Calling the veteran star an inspiration, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor further mentioned in his caption: “My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan sir.”

The two have worked together in films such as ‘Family’, ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo’, ‘Ek Rishtaa’ and ‘Waqt’.

While Big B’s recent film ‘Goodbye’ is playing in theatres, Akshay is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Ram Setu’.

