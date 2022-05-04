Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s next big release ‘Prithviraj’ is based on the triumphs and life of the fearless leader, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay will be playing the titular role of the brave warrior who fought against the cruel invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Akshay Kumar recently completed 3 decades, i.e., 30 years in the Hindi Film Industry and YRF (Yash Raj Films) celebrated this milestone by designing a special Prithviraj poster that was a collage (picture in picture) of every single movie that Akshay Kumar has been a part of in the last 30 years.

The YRF team surprised Akshay Kumar with this poster unveiling activity and the actor was said to be deeply touched and overwhelmed by the gesture from the production house.

Akshay Kumar told the media, “It didn’t even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema! It’s fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh! The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special.”

Though Akshay Kumar made his debut with a minor role in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1987 movie, ‘Aaj’, his first lead role movie happened in 1991, with the movie ‘Saugandh’, but it was the 1992 suspense thriller movie ‘Khiladi’ that shot Akshay Kumar to instant fame.

‘Prithviraj’ has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who was famous in the 90s for directing the epic television show, ‘Chanakya’. He was also the director of the critically acclaimed movie, ‘Pinjar’. ‘Prithviraj’ also stars Manushi Chillar, who will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with this movie. ‘Prithviraj’ will be releasing in cinemas on June 3, 2022.