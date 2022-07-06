A week or so ago it was reported that Akshay Kumar has signed up with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for a new project which was to be an action entertainer based on the Airforce.

With this movie, Akshay Kumar would have essayed the role of every kind of military officer – he has played the role of an Army as well as Navy officer in the past.

Now, it seems there are further updates on this movie. As per sources, the writer of Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer, ‘Runway 34’, Sandeep Kelwani has been roped in as the director for the movie and for now the movie has been tentatively titled, ‘SkyForce’.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the project reportedly told the portal, “Sandeep has been working on this air force-based drama for a long time and always envisioned making it with a superstar. He pitched it to Dinesh Vijan, and the producer instantly got the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar on board. The film will see Akshay Kumar as an Indian Airforce Officer and it’s set in the period set up recreating one of the aerial warfare from the time gone by.”

This aviation thriller is for now slated to go on floors for filming in January 2023 and it will be a start-to-finish shoot schedule.

The source further told Bollywood Hungama, “The preproduction work will begin by September as the makers are all geared up to take the film on floors from January 2023. It will be among Akshay Kumar’s biggest films till date. Not just Akshay, it is also the biggest Maddock production till date.”

For now, the project is in the casting phase and soon the production house is optimistic that the entire ensemble cast will be locked in. The movie is slated for a release in 2024.

