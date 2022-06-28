Akshay Kumar has been known to work non-stop. The actor was last seen in YRF’s period drama, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. While the makers and the producers are stunned with the abysmal performance of the movie, Akshay Kumar has no time for regrets.

He has swiftly moved on to his next projects waiting in the pipeline. One of them being the remake of the Tamil movie, ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

As per reports, the other movie that Akshay Kumar will start working on soon is based on chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie is believed to have an ensemble cast which also includes actor Parineeti Chopra and the name of the movie is called, ‘Capsule Gill’.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, Akshay Kumar will commence shooting for the rescue drama, ‘Capsule Gill’ helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai by July.

Joining him are fellow cast members, Kumud Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ravi Kishan and others.

A source reportedly told Peeping Moon, Parineeti Chopra plays Akshay’s wife, and she will join Akshay in the film’s Raigarh schedule. Her role is smaller but a significant one in the film, working as a catalyst to the heroic act of Gill.”

Speaking about the shooting schedule, the same source added, “The pre-production and all have been completed and the team will fly to the UK on June 29 to kick-start filming on July 4th.” Akshay will continue shooting till July 31 and will resume shooting yet again in September after wrapping up Raksha Bandhan promotions and other work commitments. Post that, as per the source, he is also expected to have two short schedules in Raigarh and Raniganj. Confirming the same, the source added, “A total of 48-days of shooting has been planned in the UK, and while Akshay will shoot there till the whole of July, the remaining cast will film their sequences till August 22nd before wrapping the first schedule.”

‘Capsule Gill’ tells the story of the real-life coal mine disaster that occurred in 1989 during which Jaswant Singh Gill (the chief mining engineer) saved 60 lives. The other actors joining the ensemble cast of the movie include Varun Badola, Anant Mahadevan and Rajesh Sharma. The movie is being backed by Vashu Bhagnani and his Pooja Entertainment as well as Kyta Productions.