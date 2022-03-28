Akshay Kumar’s latest movie ‘Bachchan Pandey’ released in theatres in March 18. The movie received a lukewarm response, largely due to the growing popularity of ‘The Kashmir Files’, which had released only a week earlier.

Akshay Kumar himself admitted that ‘Bachchan Pandey’ got caught in the storm that was ‘The Kashmir Files’ but he graciously accepted that it was a brilliant film and proof that audiences are the deciding factor.

However, Akshay Kumar does not have too much time to mope about the lack of success of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ as he has another movie all set for release. This time it won’t be on the big screens but digitally.

His ‘Mission Cinderella’ is all set for digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 29, 2022. This, too, like ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is a remake of a Tamil movie. ‘Mission Cinderella’ is the remake of ‘Ratsasan’. Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of a cop in this movie.

The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and it has been produced by Vashu and Jacky Bhagnani.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama (BH), “Mission Cinderella will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in April 2022 and the makers have decided the release date. The film will be premiering directly on April 29, 2022. This marks Akshay Kumar’s second film to hit the platform after Laxmmi.”

The producers have pre-sold the satellite and music rights of the movie and overall, as a package deal the producers have pocketed a profit of approximately Rs. 20 crores. The movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs. 135 crores.

A source close to the project spoke to BH and said, “Mission Cinderella isn’t exactly a big-screen spectacle that can get the audience on board in big numbers. Both Akshay and the producers know it. On the other hand, the overall budget including Akshay’s acting fees was in the range of Rs 175 crore. While the producers did lose out on money in Bell Bottom, they didn’t want a Deja-vu and hence, after analysing all business models, they finally decided on a direct to digital premiere.”

Their previous collaboration, ‘Bell Bottom’ did not do as well as expected and with the marginal profits of ‘Mission Cinderella’ Bhagnani and Akshay will kick start the pre-production of their next, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

The original Tamil movie starred Vishnu Vishal, Saravanan and Amala Paul. It was about a serial killer who repeatedly assaulted young women and always managed to escape the clutches of the police.