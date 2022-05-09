The trailer for Akshay Kumar’s latest movie, ‘Prithviraj’ released today, May 9. The movie helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films stars Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj.

The movie showcases the “First Battle of Tarain”, in which Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan battled it out with Muhammad Ghori of Ghurid dynasty.

Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is making her big Bollywood debut with this movie and will star as the female lead Sanyogita.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share the trailer of the movie and wrote, “Shaurya aur veerta ki amar kahaani. Ye hai kahaani Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Ki (this is story of Prithviraj Chauhan) Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June.”

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer begins with Prithviraj’s grand coronation as the ruler of Delhi and also shows how the stories of his bravery won him the love of Sanyogita. Actor Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of Prithviraj’s blind uncle.

Sonu Sood is playing Prithviraj’s loyal friend, Chandravardai and Manav Vij is playing the cruel invader Sultan Muhammad Ghori. In the trailer he enters a scene and announces a war on Delhi.

The trailer then shows Prithviraj on the battlefield while Sanyogita puts a garland on his statue when she is questioned about her relationship with the King.

The movie, ‘Prithviraj’ is based on the poem ‘Prithviraj Raso’, which was based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

This movie too saw multiple delays on its way to the silver screen, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and is finally releasing on the big screen on June 3, 2022. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India. The ensemble cast of the movie also includes, Lalit and Ashutosh Tiwari as well as Sakshi Tanwar.