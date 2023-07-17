Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially announced his involvement in the upcoming third season of the court drama series ‘Illegal’.

Akshay is set to reprise his role as a lawyer. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Expressing his excitement about reprising the character, Akshay stated, “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of my character once again and continue this exhilarating journey with ‘Illegal’.”

“The opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the legal world and explore new dimensions of the character is incredibly fulfilling as an actor. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented cast and crew in bringing the next chapter of this thrilling series to life,” he added.

The third season of ‘Illegal’ is set to be filmed in Delhi and Mumbai.

The series Illegal also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra will return for another season.

The show is directed by Sahir Raza and will stream on Voot Select.

