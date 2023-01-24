Actor Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for his next project ‘Gaslight’, but before that, he took to reading whodunit novels as he shot for two back-to-back murder mysteries.

The actor plays a suspects in the film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey.

He said: “Coming from theatre background, for me the basic form of preparation for any kind of role is to get into the mood for it. While I was shooting for two of the suspense thrillers, I read many whodunit murder mystery novels. Those books gave me everything.”

“The thrills, the chase, and I got the perspective of both the victim and the murderer. And since I have been an avid reader, it was a bonus for me that I was having fun.

‘Gaslight’ will have Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The story is about how a married woman’s life spirals to a breaking point and she suspects certain people close to her are the reason behind this.

