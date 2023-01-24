ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Oberoi read whodunit novels to prep for his role in ‘Gaslight’

Actor Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for his next project ‘Gaslight’, but before that, he took to reading whodunit novels as he shot for two back-to-back murder mysteries.

The actor plays a suspects in the film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey.

He said: “Coming from theatre background, for me the basic form of preparation for any kind of role is to get into the mood for it. While I was shooting for two of the suspense thrillers, I read many whodunit murder mystery novels. Those books gave me everything.”

“The thrills, the chase, and I got the perspective of both the victim and the murderer. And since I have been an avid reader, it was a bonus for me that I was having fun.

‘Gaslight’ will have Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The story is about how a married woman’s life spirals to a breaking point and she suspects certain people close to her are the reason behind this.

