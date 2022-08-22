ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Akshay Oberoi says he enjoyed playing bisexual antagonist in ‘Flesh’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Akshay Oberoi, walked down the memory lane as his OTT show ‘Flesh’ clocked 2 years of its release recently.

The actor is grateful for the positive response to the show and his role. ‘Flesh’ is a gripping crime drama, a real-life depiction of India’s awful reality is about law enforcement officials enmeshed in the web of this sinister business and horrifying sex traffickers.

Being cast as a dark, complex yet intriguing psychotic sex-trafficker, the actor had to do a lot of preparations beforehand.

Starting from his look, his hair was painted white, his ears were pierced and he wore crazy costumes. Although he was terrified to get into Taj’s (his character) psyche, no doubt he gave a wonderful performance.

Responding to the show celebrating two years of its release, Akshay said: “Everything about the series piqued my interest when it was offered to me. I accepted this role because I was aware of how challenging it was going to be. Taj’s character was extremely ‘psychotic’ and ‘sickening’, but I enjoyed playing the bisexual antagonist which was so differently styled and so beautifully executed.”

He added: “On the lines of me playing an antagonist, I was put as a wicked, twisted, diabolical guy and to play such a part, it is very important for us to emphasise the character. As an actor, I am never the one who wants to chase comfort but Taj has pushed the limit for me. I am glad for such a fulfilling and creatively enriching experience,” he added.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in projects such as ‘Gaslight’ along with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, ‘Varchasva’ along with Ravi Kishan, and Tridha Choudhary, and a social satire titled ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’.

20220822-162604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nia Sharma oozes oomph in new post, invites ‘precious comments’

    ‘Jalebi Baby’ features on ‘Ms Marvel’, Tesher says ‘I exist in...

    Major Sandeep’s NSG colleague: I felt I was watching the real...

    Anoushka Shankar announces new track ‘Sister Susannah’