Actor Akshay Oberoi has undertaken a special workout regime to level up his fitness.

The actor now has well-chiselled abs and also has a picture of flaunting his big biceps. His updated regime consists of more push ups, sit ups, pull ups and body weight work.

Akshay said: “I have always liked having a fitness routine. It does not just make me feel good physically, but also mentally.”

“Of late, I have tweaked my routine a bit. I have added more push ups, sit ups, pull ups and body weight work. I do more functional training and less weight and like the results I have been getting.”

Akshay’s next project is going to be ‘Fighter’, where he plays the role of an air force pilot. The film also sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots.

It is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifices of the country’s armed forces.

